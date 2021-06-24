Raymond James Weighs in on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 31.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Kinross Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.86. Kinross Gold has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 177.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,478 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 51.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,409,673 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,171 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 63.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 13,340 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 14.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,031,880 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 126,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

