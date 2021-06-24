Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

6/11/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

6/8/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

6/3/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/3/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/27/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/26/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “

5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NNN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 2,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.03.

Get National Retail Properties Inc alerts:

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.87%.

In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.