Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for National Retail Properties (NNN)

National Retail Properties (NYSE: NNN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 6/11/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 6/8/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 6/3/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 6/3/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/27/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/26/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $51.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/21/2021 – National Retail Properties was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties is now covered by analysts at Colliers Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/19/2021 – National Retail Properties was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “National Retail Properties, a real estate investment trust, invests in single tenant net-leased retail properties throughout the United States. NNN maintains a conservatively managed, diversified real estate portfolio with properties subject to long-term, net leases with established tenants. Its 2,257 properties are located in 47 states with a total gross leasable area of approximately 25.0 million square feet. Current occupancy is 99.1% and these properties are leased to more than 400 tenants in 38 industry classifications. “
- 5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/5/2021 – National Retail Properties had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $49.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
NNN stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.48. 2,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,054,695. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 8.09 and a current ratio of 8.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.41 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.03.
National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
In other National Retail Properties news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 3.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,802,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $255,727,000 after purchasing an additional 177,433 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after purchasing an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,750,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,232,000 after purchasing an additional 42,378 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,222,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,931,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
See Also: Special Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.