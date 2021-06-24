ReddCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $50.42 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 24th. Over the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $50.42 million and $174,241.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,621.18 or 0.99966953 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00029987 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007930 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $105.52 or 0.00304696 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $255.29 or 0.00737134 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $129.86 or 0.00374967 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00057679 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003832 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.