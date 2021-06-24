Regina M. Paglia Sells 18,435 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) insider Regina M. Paglia sold 18,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $681,910.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $518,562.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.28. The company had a trading volume of 412,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,956. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $38.64.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $27,739,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 1,454.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,905,000 after buying an additional 801,509 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $15,058,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $13,451,000. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DRNA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

