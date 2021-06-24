Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,262,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,756,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 4.02% of B2Gold worth $182,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 72,561 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 17,943,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,244,000 after purchasing an additional 330,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,836,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 381,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 88.7% during the first quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,187 shares in the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

BTG stock opened at $4.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.16 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $362.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.37 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

