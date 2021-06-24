Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 720,700 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,417,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 720,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $105,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142,840 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $81,661,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in The Blackstone Group in the fourth quarter valued at $47,854,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BX opened at $99.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $68.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $100.01.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 363,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,655,603 shares of company stock valued at $230,597,539 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

