Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,975,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,692,626 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $174,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 129,040.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,220,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,435 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in HSBC in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in HSBC by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,730,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,846,000 after acquiring an additional 185,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new position in HSBC in the first quarter valued at about $4,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market cap of $120.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.60. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $17.95 and a one year high of $32.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

