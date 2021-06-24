Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,228,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.36% of Shutterstock worth $109,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SSTK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shutterstock by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,524,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,828,000 after purchasing an additional 177,449 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 84.8% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 484,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,138,000 after purchasing an additional 222,344 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 6.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 444,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 409,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shutterstock by 87.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 366,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 171,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Shutterstock alerts:

In related news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 26,206 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $2,454,453.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,417,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,675,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,865 shares of company stock valued at $21,040,129. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SSTK opened at $98.70 on Thursday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.58%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist increased their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Shutterstock Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.