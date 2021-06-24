Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,907,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 204,600 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $116,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 54,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,689,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,783,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLK stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $27.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

