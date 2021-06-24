Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 900,900 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.61% of The Clorox worth $145,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $254,283,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $200,453,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,577.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 768,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,186,000 after buying an additional 722,734 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 494.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 270,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,534,000 after buying an additional 224,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of The Clorox by 1,145.3% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 189,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,576,000 after buying an additional 174,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.61.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $172.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.20. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $172.35 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This is an increase from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

