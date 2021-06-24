Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,791,453 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $134,771,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $964,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth about $171,279,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS opened at $83.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $110.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,519,485.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.47.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

