Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.31% of Rent-A-Center worth $126,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,510,000 after buying an additional 41,443 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 85,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 415,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 74,079 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Shares of RCII opened at $52.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.54. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $66.70.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.20. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.13%.

In other news, CFO Maureen B. Short sold 22,725 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,477,352.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mitchell E. Fadel sold 27,120 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total transaction of $1,745,714.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,393,579 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.