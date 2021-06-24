Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Rentokil Initial plc (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages recently commented on RTOKY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rentokil Initial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rentokil Initial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

Get Rentokil Initial alerts:

OTCMKTS:RTOKY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.20. 195,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,525. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.79. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of $30.55 and a 52 week high of $37.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.