Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.19. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.17. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.72 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUTH. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $822.27 million, a PE ratio of -53.41 and a beta of 2.43. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.49.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $130,162,000 after buying an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,694,955 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,782,000 after purchasing an additional 136,698 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth $33,387,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,011,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after acquiring an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

