Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ:REFR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.13. Research Frontiers shares last traded at $2.10, with a volume of 158,677 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.44.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Research Frontiers had a negative net margin of 270.69% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REFR. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Research Frontiers by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Frontiers in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Research Frontiers by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

Research Frontiers Incorporated develops and markets technology and devices to control the flow of light worldwide. The company develops and licenses suspended particle device (SPD-Smart) light-control technology to companies that manufacture and market the SPD-Smart chemical emulsion, light-control film made from the chemical emulsion, the light-control panels made by laminating the film, and electronics to power end-products incorporating the film, as well as lamination services for and the end-products, such as windows, skylights, and sunroofs.

