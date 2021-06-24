ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $240.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CLSA raised shares of ResMed from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. ResMed has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $235.57.

NYSE RMD opened at $243.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.51. ResMed has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $245.15.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. Equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,138 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in ResMed in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

