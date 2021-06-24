Revlon (NYSE:REV) Shares Gap Down to $14.13

Revlon, Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $13.72. Revlon shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 164 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revlon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.86.

Revlon (NYSE:REV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revlon, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Revlon by 257.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Revlon in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Revlon by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Revlon by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Revlon by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revlon (NYSE:REV)

Revlon, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company's Relvon segment offers color cosmetics and beauty tools under the Revlon brand; and hair color under the Revlon ColorSilk and Revlon Professional brands.

