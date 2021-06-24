Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Trading Down 5.8%

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) traded down 5.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.47 and last traded at $32.57. 34,889 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 634,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.58.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Revolution Medicines in a report on Sunday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.02 and a beta of 2.06.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 24.40% and a negative net margin of 302.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Svennilson sold 27,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $1,274,656.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 135,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $4,175,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,313 shares of company stock valued at $21,084,620.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Revolution Medicines by 1,128.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

