Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente Sells 83,797 Shares

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,496.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Mente sold 91,053 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $4,947,820.02.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Michael Mente sold 120,672 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $6,538,008.96.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Mente sold 39,989 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $1,973,057.26.

On Wednesday, May 12th, Michael Mente sold 38,582 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $1,815,283.10.

On Monday, May 10th, Michael Mente sold 200,000 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $10,192,000.00.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $67.69 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $67.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.65.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $178.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.28 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Revolve Group by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 411,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after purchasing an additional 197,797 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 249,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 142,799 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,897 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

