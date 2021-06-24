Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Reynolds Consumer Products’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Reynolds Consumer Products posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.11. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Reynolds Consumer Products.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

REYN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.80. 418,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,838. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $35.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

