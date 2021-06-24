Rhumbline Advisers Has $86,000 Position in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rockwell Medical were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 249,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the first quarter worth $57,000. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 141,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 858,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 13,470 shares in the last quarter. 23.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RMTI stock opened at $0.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.02. Rockwell Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.92.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 103.37% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Medical Company Profile

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

