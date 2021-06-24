Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,454 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management during the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pzena Investment Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 10,709 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Pzena Investment Management by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 26,726 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pzena Investment Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pzena Investment Management alerts:

NYSE PZN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 52 week low of $4.39 and a 52 week high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $796.07 million, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th.

Pzena Investment Management Company Profile

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Pzena Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pzena Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.