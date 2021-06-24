Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,535 Shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.05% of Concrete Pumping worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Concrete Pumping by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 59,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

BBCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Concrete Pumping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Shares of BBCP opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $8.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.29 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.22.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

