Richard C. Levin Sells 9,000 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Richard C. Levin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 267,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,059,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C3.ai stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $183.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of -68.50.

Get C3.ai alerts:

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.60 million. C3.ai’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on C3.ai from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. C3.ai has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.22.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 46.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.