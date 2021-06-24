Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Rite Aid updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.790–0.240 EPS.

RAD traded down $2.95 on Thursday, reaching $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 495,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,886. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.14. The company has a market cap of $962.63 million, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 0.83. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

