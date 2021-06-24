RMR Wealth Builders Acquires 167 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $76.50 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $87.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

