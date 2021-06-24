RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in DocuSign were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in DocuSign by 202.3% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the first quarter worth $31,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3,700.0% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Zacks Investment Research lowered DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded DocuSign from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.36.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 74,135 shares of company stock valued at $17,117,277 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $274.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.44, a P/E/G ratio of 90.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.46. DocuSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.63 and a twelve month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

