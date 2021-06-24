RMR Wealth Builders Has $174,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 624.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $123.53 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $159.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.07.

