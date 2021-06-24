RMR Wealth Builders Has $318,000 Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.38.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $145.48 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.05 and a 1 year high of $149.27. The stock has a market cap of $201.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.55% and a net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.