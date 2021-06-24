Robert Glenn Sells 188 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) EVP Robert Glenn sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $45,776.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,049.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Robert Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Robert Glenn sold 1,212 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $295,109.88.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total value of $301,131.60.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $247.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.09 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.05. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. Analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP increased its stake in Coupa Software by 154.2% in the 1st quarter. Ratan Capital Management LP now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,523,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Coupa Software by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Coupa Software by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after purchasing an additional 24,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,599,000.

COUP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.63.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

