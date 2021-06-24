Roger Lane-Smith Acquires 5,000 Shares of MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) Stock

MS INTERNATIONAL plc (LON:MSI) insider Roger Lane-Smith bought 5,000 shares of MS INTERNATIONAL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,100 ($13,195.71).

LON:MSI opened at GBX 206 ($2.69) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. MS INTERNATIONAL plc has a one year low of GBX 95 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 212 ($2.77). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 161.34.

Get MS INTERNATIONAL alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from MS INTERNATIONAL’s previous dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. MS INTERNATIONAL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.18%.

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Corporate Branding divisions.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MS INTERNATIONAL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.