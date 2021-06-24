Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Romeo Power Inc. is an energy technology company focused on designing and manufacturing lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles. Romeo Power Inc., formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES, CA. “

Get Romeo Power alerts:

RMO has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Williams Financial Group cut shares of Romeo Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.70 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Romeo Power in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

Shares of RMO opened at $8.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 0.97. Romeo Power has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $38.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.33.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Romeo Power will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMO. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Romeo Power during the 1st quarter worth about $1,511,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Romeo Power

Romeo Power, Inc, an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Romeo Power (RMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.