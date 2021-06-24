Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of (NXE.V) (CVE:NXE) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$6.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on (NXE.V) from C$5.00 to C$6.75 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price target on shares of (NXE.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.55 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities set a C$7.00 price target on shares of (NXE.V) and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Haywood Securities lifted their price target on shares of (NXE.V) from C$5.60 to C$7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

(NXE.V) has a 1 year low of C$1.73 and a 1 year high of C$2.59.

NexGen Energy Ltd., formerly Clermont Capital Inc, is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company operates in the segment of acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties. It operates as a mineral exploration and development company with a portfolio of projects that span the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada.

