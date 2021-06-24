Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$18.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$21.00.

Aecon Group stock traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$17.84. 36,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,346. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 14.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Aecon Group has a 52 week low of C$13.15 and a 52 week high of C$20.44.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.28) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$754.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$682.70 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aecon Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

