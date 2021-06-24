Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,881.09 ($24.58).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RDSB. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,860 ($24.30) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,937 ($25.31) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of RDSB stock traded up GBX 14.60 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,436.40 ($18.77). 8,599,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,056,365. The firm has a market cap of £112.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,338.33. Royal Dutch Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,523 ($19.90). The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell’s previous dividend of $0.17. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.44%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

