RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Major Shareholder Lor Inc Sells 120,000 Shares

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) major shareholder Lor Inc sold 120,000 shares of RPC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $664,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,920,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,216,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lor Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Lor Inc sold 140,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $754,600.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $1,412,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 5th, Lor Inc sold 250,000 shares of RPC stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $1,350,000.00.

NYSE:RES opened at $5.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.12. RPC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $7.43.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. RPC’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RPC, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of RPC in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RPC by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

