Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $400 million-420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.50 million.

SABR traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.25. 8,417,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,461,896. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 2.26. Sabre has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.94 million. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 334.48% and a negative net margin of 131.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SABR. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sabre from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sabre from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $225,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,725,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,815,871. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.