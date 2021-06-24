Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €136.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Safran (EPA:SAF) has been given a €136.00 ($160.00) price objective by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s current price.

SAF has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €144.00 ($169.41) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Safran and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €124.70 ($146.71).

Shares of Safran stock opened at €123.90 ($145.76) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €122.59. Safran has a 12 month low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 12 month high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

