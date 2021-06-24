Sageworth Trust Co Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sageworth Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $671,132,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,391,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,932,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,186 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,388,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,860,000 after purchasing an additional 873,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $93,179,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $187.70. 34,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,227. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $97.09 and a one year high of $203.88. The company has a market cap of $79.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

