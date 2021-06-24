Sageworth Trust Co Makes New $144,000 Investment in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Freshpet in the fourth quarter worth about $59,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,480,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,474,000 after buying an additional 404,131 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after buying an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,374,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,153,000 after buying an additional 255,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 533.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after buying an additional 169,639 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FRPT traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $162.45. 3,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,419. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.13 and a 52-week high of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -650.92 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.11.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $323,593.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,337,376.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,320 shares of company stock worth $4,444,856. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Freshpet from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

