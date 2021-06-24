Sageworth Trust Co Makes New Investment in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,695 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackLine by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 221,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after acquiring an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BlackLine by 107.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 886,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,091,000 after acquiring an additional 459,630 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 3.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 6.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 429,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,522,000 after buying an additional 27,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 59,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackLine news, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $1,089,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,565,723.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 4,339 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total transaction of $459,760.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 42,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,420 shares of company stock valued at $12,728,650. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BL stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.55. The stock had a trading volume of 7,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,443. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of -86.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.10. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.20 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. BlackLine’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut shares of BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

