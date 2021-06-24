Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 9,154 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,777.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.
Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.
Carrier Global Company Profile
Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.
