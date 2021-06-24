Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 9,154 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 1,777.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,154 shares during the quarter. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 45,079 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 73,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 26,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.97. 53,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877,186. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $47.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.77. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Carrier Global’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.