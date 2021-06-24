Sageworth Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sageworth Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 264,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,069 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 2.9% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VTV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 147,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 18,188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Edge Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 665.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 85,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 74,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.51. 41,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,131,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

