Sageworth Trust Co Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Sageworth Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 53.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,098 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after buying an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $245,330,000. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 531,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,108,000 after buying an additional 1,230,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,712,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,924,988,000 after buying an additional 645,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,267.7% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 673,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $148,775,000 after buying an additional 624,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $230.51. The company had a trading volume of 596,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,776,125. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.64. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $136.29 and a 1 year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.