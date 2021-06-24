salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver Sells 819 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $198,525.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,578,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,981,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,596,634. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.73 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99, a P/E/G ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Nord/LB cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.33.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

