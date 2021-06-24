Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Salisbury Bank and Trust Company. The Company’s products and services are all of a nature of a commercial bank and trust company. The Bank is a full-service bank offering a range of commercial and personal banking services. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits in residential and commercial real estate, consumer and small business loans. It also offers trust and investment services. The Company operates offices located in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut, as well as in Sheffield and South Egremont, Massachusetts, and Dover Plains, New York; and a trust and investment services division in Lakeville, Connecticut. Salisbury Bancorp is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $47.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97. Salisbury Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $52.33.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 million. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 26.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 8.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salisbury Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 21.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

