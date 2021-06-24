Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SFRGY opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.54.

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.