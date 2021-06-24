Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates GBX 3,550 Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) received a GBX 3,550 ($46.38) price objective from equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.52% from the company’s current price.

DGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,640 ($47.56) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diageo to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,250 ($42.46) to GBX 3,540 ($46.25) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,574 ($46.69).

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,497 ($45.69). The stock had a trading volume of 1,222,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,289. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,349.92. The firm has a market cap of £81.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Diageo has a one year low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a one year high of GBX 3,574.50 ($46.70).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,158 ($41.26) per share, with a total value of £8,273.96 ($10,809.98). Insiders have bought a total of 270 shares of company stock worth $854,288 over the last 90 days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

