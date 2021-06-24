Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $112.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) to report $112.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $111.70 million and the highest is $113.30 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $93.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full-year sales of $460.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $460.40 million to $461.53 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $504.41 million, with estimates ranging from $497.30 million to $509.23 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

SPNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 5.7% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 13,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPNS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.34. 206,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sapiens International has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Sapiens International Company Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.