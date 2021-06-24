Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ (STSA) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their hold rating on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) in a report issued on Sunday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on STSA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.45.

Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $198.32 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 572,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 26,396 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

